Pope urges Italian bishops’ assembly to address challenges of Church and world

May 24, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis held a three-hour meeting with Italy’s bishops at the opening of the Italian Episcopal Conference’s 77th general assembly. Although Vatican News offered a summary of the Pope’s words, the Holy See Press Office did not release the full text of his remarks.

