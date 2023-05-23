Catholic World News

Pope Francis: May we hear the voice of the unborn through science

May 23, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has written the preface to Il miracolo della vita [The Miracle of Life], a book by Arnoldo Mosca Mondadori, Luca Crippa, and Gabriele Semprebon.



“I invite everyone around the world to reflect on the reality of abortion not only from the basis of one or another faith or thought tradition, but also with the qualified contribution of science,” Pope Francis wrote in his preface.



“I renew my appeal to all those who, faced with unborn life, do not stop and do not give in to a tragic and definitive solution, such as abortion, but feel they can offer the unborn child and the mother the help of a society that is finally dedicated to defending the dignity of all, starting with the most vulnerable,” the Pope added.

