‘Hands off Africa!’: Pope’s new book hits stores

May 23, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican Publishing House has released Giù le mani dall’Africa! [Hands off Africa!], a collection of papal discourses and testimonies from Pope Francis’s recent apostolic journey to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan.



Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie wrote the book’s preface.

