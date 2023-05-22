Catholic World News

Pope to visit Fatima on trip for World Youth Day in Lisbon

May 22, 2023

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis will travel to Lisbon, Portugal, for World Youth Day in August, with a visit to the Marian shrine at Fatima also scheduled.



The Pontiff will participate in the international celebration of World Youth Day from August 2 to 6; he will visit Fatima on August 5.



This will be the 4th World Youth Day celebration for Pope Francis; he has previously attended the international gatherings in Panama, Poland, and Brazil.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!