Catholic World News

Discover beauty of Christian witness and intercede for others, Pope tells pilgrims from Italian diocese

May 22, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: On May 20, Pope Francis received pilgrims from the Archdiocese of Spoleto-Norcia as they celebrated the 825th anniversary of the dedication of Spoleto Cathedral.



In his address, the Pope spoke about the largely unseen beauty of Christian witness. “Prayer, charity done in secret, the strength of forgiveness do not make the front page; likewise the sacrifices of pastors, the life of so many ‘saints next door,’ the testimony of parents, of families, of the elderly.”



This beauty, Pope Francis continued, goes to the heart of things: “prayer, charity, and proclamation” are the “true priorities.” The Pope called for a renewal in pastoral care: a change in emphasis from “conservation,” in which people are simply expected to come to the parish, to a missionary spirit in evangelization, catechesis, and the ministry of parish priests and pastoral workers.



Referring to a Marian image in the cathedral, the Pope called on pilgrims to follow the Blessed Virgin’s example and to intercede for others, including those far away from the faith.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!