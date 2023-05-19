Catholic World News

Ukrainian priests, seized by Russian troops in November, still detained

May 19, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Two Ukrainian Catholic priests who were taken into custody by Russian troops in southeastern Ukraine in November 2022 remain detained, the Forum 18 news service reports.



Fathers Ivan Levytsky and Bohdan Heleta were seized by Russian troops who took control of the region. Officials of the Donetsk exarchy (diocese) have no knowledge of their whereabouts, and are not sure they are still alive.

