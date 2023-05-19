Catholic World News

Eastern Orthodoxy gains new followers in America

May 19, 2023

» Continue to this story on Wall Street Journal

CWN Editor's Note: 13% of Orthodox parishes in the United States have experienced a “surge in vitality” since 2020, according to Alexei Krindatch, national coordinator of the US Census of Orthodox Christian Churches.



“We’ve all experienced a world where the ground has shifted underneath our feet,” said Father Stephen Mathewes, a Greek Orthodox priest in Tennessee. May people, he added, “want something that is going to stand the test of time, no matter what happens in the world.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!