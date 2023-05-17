Catholic World News

‘Red alert for the white giant’: Vatican newspaper draws attention to melting of glacier

May 17, 2023

With the headline “Allarme rosso per il gigante bianco“ [Red alert for the white giant], L’Osservatore Romano devoted the most prominent front-page coverage in its May 16 edition to the receding of Perito Moreno Glacier in Argentina’s Los Glaciares National Park.

The glacier “is in fact one of the few that grows constantly and moves, since between its bottom and the base there is a ‘cushion’ of water that makes it advance rapidly,” the Vatican newspaper reported. But now “the Perito Moreno is melting, with an erosion that has reached 300 meters in just two years, 2021 and 2022.”

“The melting of Perito Moreno is not an isolated case: several studies show that on all continents glaciers have shrunk by 2% in ten years,” the unsigned article concluded. “The cause we know well: climate changes. And for those, unfortunately, there is still no reduction.”

