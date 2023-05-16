Catholic World News

Putin returns famed icon to Russian Orthodox Church

May 16, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “In response to numerous requests from Orthodox believers, Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a decision to return the miraculous Holy Trinity icon painted by Rev. Andrey Rublev to the Russian Orthodox Church,” the Moscow Patriarch said in a statement.



Critics of the decision contended that the famed icon would be better preserved if it were kept in the gallery in which it has been located since 1929.

