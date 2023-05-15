Catholic World News

Pontiff reforms Vatican City State’s ‘constitution’

May 15, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis issued a new Legge Fondamentale (Fundamental Law) for Vatican City State. The 2023 “constitution” in the third in the state’s history, following the Lateran Treaty (1929) and a revision promulgated by Pope St. John Paul II (2000).



The revised Fundamental Law has more stringent financial reporting requirements and allows for the appointment of laity to the Pontifical Commission for Vatican City State, according to Vatican News. The revised Fundamental Law confirms that the Pontiff exercises “the fullness of legislative, executive, and judicial powers.”

