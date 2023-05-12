Catholic World News

Vatican financial investigators downplay internal corruption

May 12, 2023

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: An annual report from the Vatican’s Financial Supervisory and Information Authority (ASIF) last week gave a promising perspective on the Vatican’s drive to implement international standards for fighting money-laundering. But Ed Condon of The Pillar notes that the ASIF report avoids “specific mention of internal financial corruption in the Vatican.



ASIF rightly takes credit for the generally favorable report the Vatican has received from international banking examiners. But the European agency Moneyval, in that positive review, did mention that the Vatican has not effectively prosecuted perpetrators of financial crimes within its own system. The landmark financial-misconduct trial, now continuing before a Vatican tribunal, tests the willingness of Vatican prosecutors to probe deeply into corruption charges.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!