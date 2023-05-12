Catholic World News

Filipino Catholics oppose LGBTQ topics in curriculum

May 12, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The executive secretary of the Philippine bishops’ Episcopal Commission on Catechesis and Catholic Education spoke out against the Philippine government’s inclusion of LGBTQ topics in a draft revision to the nation’s high school curriculum.



“It remains contrary to law, good customs, morals, and public policy,” added Michael Israel, president of the Catholic Youth for Christ.

