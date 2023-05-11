Catholic World News

Report: UN Security Council invites Pope Francis, Al-Azhar imam for joint speech

May 11, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: During his 2019 apostolic journey to the United Arab Emirates, Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar signed Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together.

