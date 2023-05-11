Catholic World News

Iran executes 2 people convicted of blasphemy

May 11, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “It is outrageous that the Iranian government executed Yusef Mehrdad and Seyyed Sadrullah Fazeli Zare on charges of insulting [Muhammad] despite an international outcry and telling Mr. Mehrdad’s family the execution had been stayed,” said Nury Turkel, chair of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom.



The pair took part in a Telegram Messenger group called Critique of Superstition and Religion.

