Catholic World News

Author critiques ‘transgender children’s crusade’

May 11, 2023

» Continue to this story on City Journal

CWN Editor's Note: “Children have always been prone to magical thinking and fantasy—but now, pediatric gender experts argue that they are capable of insight and self-knowledge that many adults don’t have,” Kay Hymowitz writes in her withering critique of transgenderism. “Gender identity, with its vision of autonomous children in touch with their innermost authentic desires, negates all we know about adolescence, just as it does early childhood.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!