Pope: Rabbi Skorka shows that ‘faith and human rights are not in conflict’

May 11, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has written a message, dated April 27 and made public on May 10, to Rabbi Abraham Skorka as he received an honorary degree from the University of Trnava (Slovakia).



The Argentine rabbi was rector of the Latin American Rabbinical Seminary for 20 years and coauthored a book with the future Pope Francis.

