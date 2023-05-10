Catholic World News

War, unjust economic systems cause world hunger, Pope says

May 10, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: At a May 10 audience with participants in a conference on “Food and Humanitarian Crises,” organized by the Pontifical Academy for Sciences, Pope Francis said that warfare, the Covid epidemic, and an unjust economic system have aggravated the problem of world hunger.



The Pope said that “we are also witnessing the decline of fraternal solidarity—this is a fact; wars and misery lead to the decline of fraternal solidarity.” He attributed this decline to “the selfish demands inherent in some current economic models.”



Pope Francis repeated his claim that an unnamed scholar had recently made the remarkable claim: “If weapons were not made for one year, world hunger would end.”

