Catholic Worker movement marks 90 years

May 10, 2023

The Vatican newspaper commemorated the 90th anniversary of the Catholic Worker movement with four articles (1, 2, 3, 4) in its May 9 edition.

The Servant of God Dorothy Day and Peter Maurin founded the movement in May 1933. The decentralized movement has historically been associated with service to the poor, the promotion of peace, and devotion to Catholic social teaching.

“Not all Catholic Worker communities are in fact Catholic, and some openly question Church teaching on issues relating to gender and sexuality or minimize Day’s staunch opposition to abortion,” the National Catholic Register reported earlier this year. “But several houses founded in the Catholic Worker spirit, some only in the past few years, are living a liturgical and communal life that warmly embraces Church teaching while being faithful to the principles of Day and Catholic Worker co-founder Peter Maurin.”

The Nation also published a reflection on the anniversary (The Anarchism of the Catholic Worker), and all past issues of the Catholic Worker newspaper have recently been digitized at the Catholic News Archive.

