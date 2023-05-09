Catholic World News

Vatican prelate outlines plans for 2025 Jubilee

May 09, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Rino Fisichella, the pro-prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization, outlined plans for the 2025 Jubilee Year at a press conference on May 9.



The preparations have included consultations with Italian government officials, to plan for accommodating the crowds expected in Rome, and the construction of an official web site: www.iubilaeum2025.va.



The archbishop mentioned special events planned for the Jubilee, including an exhibition of works by El Greco that have never before left Spain; and an ecumenical conference to celebrate the 1700th anniversary of the Council of Nicea.



For 2023, Archbishop Fisichella added, Pope Francis has requested special attention to “the rediscovery of the four Constitutions of the Second Vatican Council” as preparation for the Jubilee Year.

