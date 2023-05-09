Catholic World News

Fearing deportation, migrants take refuge outside El Paso parish

May 09, 2023

Fearing deportation, a large crowd of migrants—estimated at 2,500 by the El Paso Times, and at 3,000 by El Paso Matters—has taken refuge outside Sacred Heart Church in El Paso, Texas.

The migrants fear deportation as the Covid-era Title 42 immigration policy expires. With the expiration of the policy, the Biden administration has vowed to “increase regular deportations, including through a process known as expedited removal under which migrants can be quickly deported and banished from the U.S. for five years,” CBS News reported.

