Young Spanish laywoman beatified

May 09, 2023

Maria De La Concepción (Conchita) Barrecheguren Garcia (biographical profile), a Spanish laywoman whose life was cut short by illness, was beatified at the cathedral in Granada, Spain, on May 6.

An estimated 2,600 people attended the beatification Mass (video). Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, the prefect of the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints, was the principal celebrant.

Pope Francis paid tribute to Blessed Conchita Barrecheguren the following day, at the conclusion of his Regina Caeli address:

Confined to bed by a serious illness, she bore her sufferings with great spiritual fortitude, inspiring admiration and consolation in all. She died in 1927 at the age of 22.

