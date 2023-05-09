Catholic World News

Never tire of being on the side of abuse victims, Pope tells pilgrims

May 09, 2023

Pope Francis praised the work of Father Fortunato Di Noto, a Sicilian priest who founded the Associazione Meter in 1989 to combat pedophilia and child pornography.

The Pontiff previously addressed the association’s members in a May 2021 audience.

“I greet the Meter Association and its founder Don Fortunato Di Noto, who continue their commitment to preventing and combating violence against minors; today they celebrate the 27th Day of Child Victims; for 30 years they have been defending childhood from abuse and violence,” Pope Francis said to pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square on May 7.

“I am close to you, brothers and sisters, and I accompany you with my prayers and affection,” the Pope continued. “Never tire of being on the side of the victim, there is the Christ Child waiting for you, thank you!”

