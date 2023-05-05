Catholic World News

Jesus changes understanding of family, Pope tells Italian pilgrims

May 05, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: At a May 5 audience from the Diocese of Asti, Italy, Pope Francis said that the Christian understanding of the family reflects “a new reality generated by Jesus Christ.”



The Pope mentioned that Christians recognize each other as “brothers and sisters,” because “the strongest, most important bond for us Christians is no longer that of blood, but of the love of Christ.”



During the audience the Pontiff reflected on his visit to Asti, and praised the warmth of the people. He said their welcome was like “Piedmontese wood, which does not heat up immediately, but after a little time, then it lasts.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!