Catholic World News

English cardinal says coronation is ‘profoundly Christian’ ceremony

May 05, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The coronation of King Charles will be a “profoundly Christian” ceremony, says Cardinal Vincent Nichols of Westminster.



The cardinal said that although the coronation installs the king as head of the Church of England, the new ceremony will reflect “the utterly changed relationships between our two churches.”



“Our history is indeed one of division, and this too is evident in the coronation,” Cardinal Nichols said. But he observed that many aspects of the ceremony reflect the Catholic heritage, including the music that dates to times before the Reformation. He also said that he has been “invited to contribute to the blessing of the newly crowned king,” along with other religious leaders.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!