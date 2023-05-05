Catholic World News

Pope tells Catholic educators to forge open and humane minds

May 05, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On May 4, Pope Francis addressed participants in a conference organized by the Organización de Universidades Católicas de América Latina y el Caribe (Organization of Catholic Universities of Latin American and the Caribbean, or ODUCAL).

