Catholic World News

Archbishop Prevost, new Vatican prefect, outlines vision for Dicastery for Bishops

May 05, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Robert Francis Prevost, OSA, recently assumed office as prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops.



“We are often preoccupied with teaching doctrine, the way of living our faith, but we risk forgetting that our first task is to teach what it means to know Jesus Christ and to bear witness to our closeness to the Lord,” he said in an interview with Vatican News. “This comes first: to communicate the beauty of the faith, the beauty and joy of knowing Jesus.”



“There is a great opportunity in this continuous renewal of the Church that Pope Francis is inviting us to promote,” he added. “On the one hand, there are bishops who openly express their fear, because they do not understand where the Church is going. Perhaps they prefer the security of answers already experienced in the past.”



“I truly believe that the Holy Spirit is very present in the Church at this time and is pushing us towards a renewal, and therefore we are called to the great responsibility of living what I call a new attitude,” he continued.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!