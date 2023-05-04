Catholic World News

Vatican Secretary of State confirms secret peace mission

May 04, 2023

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin has confirmed that the Vatican has undertaken a secret mission to bring peace to Ukraine.



Speaking to reporters in Rome on May 3, the Secretary of State dismissed statements from political leaders in both Moscow and Kyiv, who had claimed not to be aware of the mission that Pope Francis had mentioned during his return trip from Hungary. The cardinal said “I know that both parties were informed.”



Cardinal Parolin did not accuse the Russian and Ukrainian government spokesmen of dishonesty about the confidential effort. He explained: “Based on my knowledge, they know, but you know how it is, in bureaucracies it could be that communications that are supposed to arrive don’t arrive.”





The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!