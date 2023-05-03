Catholic World News

Pope reports on Hungary trip at weekly audience

May 03, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis devoted his weekly public audience on May 3 to a report on his weekend visit to Hungary.



“I went as a pilgrim,” the Pope said, “to a people whose history...has been marked by many saints and heroes...” He added that “their faith was tested by fire” during the 20th century, when successive totalitarian regimes oppressed the people and the faith.



Today, the Pope continued, Hungary faces “the dangerous persecution of worldliness, brought about by consumerism.” That same danger confronts the entire continent, he said; “The whole of Europe is in crisis.”



Pope Francis praised the people of Hungary for their generous outreach to refugees from Ukraine. He also said that the nation shows “great concern for ecological care.”

