Papal aide confirms ‘secret mission’ for peace in Ukraine

May 03, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A former Vatican official who retains close ties to Pope Francis has confirmed the existence of a “secret mission” for peace on Ukraine.



Government officials in Ukraine and in Russia have denied knowledge of any Vatican peace plan. But Stefano Zamagni, the former president of the Pontifical Academy for Social Sciences, told the Italian daily Il Fatto Quotidiano: “It is obvious that both the Kremlin and Kyiv deny it because there is still no official document.”



Zamagni said that the Pope’s plan “has nothing official and canonical,” but relies on “the intervention of various people.” He declined to offer further details, but said that the initiative could bring peace within three months.

