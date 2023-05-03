Catholic World News

In Burkina Faso, Catholics disguise as Muslims to avoid abduction

May 03, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Since a jihadist insurgency began in Burkina Faso in 2015, “churches have to be guarded so that Christians can pray in safety, Catholic nurses disguise themselves as Muslims so that they can travel to villages to treat patients, [and] Christian girls wear full face veils to go to school, so as not to be kidnapped,” according to Aid to the Church in Need.



Burkina Faso, a West African nation of 21.9 million (map), is 56% Muslim, 23% Christian (15% Catholic), and 20% ethnic religionist.

