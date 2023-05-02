Catholic World News

Pope welcomes new foundation to preserve audiovisual archives

May 02, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has sent a supportive message to a new Italian foundation, Memorie Audiovisive del Cattolicesimo, which has been set up “to respond to the cultural urgency of the recovery, preservation and valorisation of the historical audiovisual heritage and the documentary heritage connected to it, relating to Catholicism.”

