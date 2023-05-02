Catholic World News
Archbishop Chaput sees anti-intellectual crisis in faith
May 02, 2023
» Continue to this story on What We Need Now
CWN Editor's Note: In an essay appearing on the “What We Need Now” substack, Archbishop Charles Chaput warns against “emotivism” in the faith.
“In the name of being ‘pastoral,’ the Church risks becoming merely indulgent, malleable, affective, and practical; in effect, anti-intellectual,” the retired Archbishop of Philadelphia warns. “Heading into an ambiguous “synod on synodality,” this is exactly the crisis we now face.”
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!