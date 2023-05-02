Catholic World News

Archbishop Chaput sees anti-intellectual crisis in faith

May 02, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In an essay appearing on the “What We Need Now” substack, Archbishop Charles Chaput warns against “emotivism” in the faith.



“In the name of being ‘pastoral,’ the Church risks becoming merely indulgent, malleable, affective, and practical; in effect, anti-intellectual,” the retired Archbishop of Philadelphia warns. “Heading into an ambiguous “synod on synodality,” this is exactly the crisis we now face.”

