Ukraine says it has no knowledge of peace mission involving Vatican

May 02, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: During an in-flight press conference on April 30, Pope Francis spoke of a secret mission for peace in Ukraine.



“President Zelensky has not consented to any such discussions on Ukraine’s behalf,” a Ukrainian official told CNN. “If talks are happening, they are happening without our knowledge or our blessing.”

