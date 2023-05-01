Catholic World News

Pope Francis, in Budapest, denounces ‘gender theory’ and abortion, calls for pro-family policies

May 01, 2023

Addressing civil authorities and members of the diplomatic corps upon his arrival in Budapest on the first day of his apostolic journey there, Pope Francis discussed European unity and also criticized “a fluid, if not vapid, ‘supranationalism’ that loses sight of the life of its peoples.”

He continued:

This is the baneful path taken by those forms of “ideological colonization” that would cancel differences, as in the case of the so-called gender theory, or that would place before the reality of life reductive concepts of freedom, for example by vaunting as progress a senseless “right to abortion”, which is always a tragic defeat. How much better it would be to build a Europe centered on the human person and on its peoples, with effective policies for natality and the family like those pursued attentively in this country—there are countries in Europe with a medium age of 46-48—, a Europe whose different nations would form a single family that protects the growth and uniqueness of each of its members.

Pope Francis’s words came amid escalating EU actions against Hungary over homosexuality and transgenderism. The Hungarian constitution (2011) recognizes marriage as the union of a man and a woman, and the Hungarian government has taken steps to protect children from transgender ideology.

Oddly, Vatican News, in its coverage of the Pope’s address, did not report on the Pope’s comments on abortion and gender ideology—though the Associated Press (and some other news agencies) did.

