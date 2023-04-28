Catholic World News

Papal praise for Billings Method ‘revolution’

April 28, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis remarked that the Billings Method of natural family planing, which at first was criticized as less reliable than contraceptives, has “continued to prove timely and challenging,” not only for its effectiveness in spacing pregnancies but also for “an ability to cherish the fruitfulness of love even when not fertile, the building up of a culture that welcomes life and ways to confront the problem of demographic collapse.”



The Pope made these points in a message to participants in a conference on the “Billings Revolution.” He said that the power of the Billings message “has not diminished” in the 70 years since it was introduced.



“Another dimension of sexuality,” the Pope said, “no less challenging in our time, is precisely its relationship with procreation.”

