Catholic World News

Pope pays tribute to the religious vocation of brother

April 28, 2023

Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: In a recent address to the Diocesan Oblate Brothers of Milan, Pope Francis said that “for me, the occasions in which I can meet consecrated brothers are precious: it is a witness of the value of this presence in the Church, which deserves to be rediscovered.”



“Therefore, I thank you and I encourage you, because you are a sign, small but important, I would say indispensable, in the mosaic of vocations in the Church,” he continued.

