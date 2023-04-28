Catholic World News

Cardinals Parolin, Erdő preview papal journey to Hungary

April 28, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: As has become customary before the Pope’s international travels, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, discussed the Pope’s apostolic journey to Hungary in an interview with Vatican News.



Cardinal Péter Erdő, Archbishop of Esztergom-Budapest and Primate of Hungary, also previewed the papal visit in an interview with Vatican News and an Italian-language article for L’Osservatore Romano.

