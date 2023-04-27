Catholic World News

Catholic group sues FBI, Justice Department, over inquiry into traditionalists

April 27, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: CatholicVote, a group formed to encourage civil involvement by faithful Catholics, has filed a lawsuit against the FBI and the Justice Department, charging that the federal institutions failed to comply with a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request regarding an FBI memo recommending surveillance of traditionalist Catholic communities.



CatholicVote, joined in the suit by Judicial Watch, reports that the federal agencies did not respond—as required by the FOIA—to a request for internal communications about “radical traditionalist Catholics,” nor have the agencies given any indication that they will supply the material.



Brian Burch, the president of CatholicVote, said: “We are demanding transparency from our government and are determined to uncover just how high up the anti-Catholic bigotry goes.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

