Sandinista crackdown on Church continues

April 27, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Within the past week, Nicaragua’s Sandinista regime, led by Daniel Ortega, expelled two religious sisters from the country, as well as Father Donaciano Alarcón, a native of Panama.

