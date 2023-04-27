Catholic World News

‘Do not forget to pray for martyred Ukraine,’ Pope tells pilgrims

April 27, 2023

At the conclusion of his April 26 general audience, Pope Francis told the pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square, “Do not forget to pray for martyred Ukraine.”

The Pope’s remarks, given in Italian, were not included in the Vatican’s English translation of the audience.

