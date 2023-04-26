Catholic World News

Vatican quietly tones down Pope’s remarks

April 26, 2023

» Continue to this story on L'Espresso

CWN Editor's Note: Veteran Vatican journalist Sandro Magister reveals that Vatican officials have regularly “found themselves having to trim and remove at least some excesses, scurrilous expressions, gutter talk.”



Vatican offices no longer provide transcripts of the Pope’s unscripted remarks, Magister reports. “Even the secretariat of state has for some time felt duty bound to put up a barrier against Francis’s verbal unrestraint.”



Although Pope Francis has spoken frequently to secular journalists, he has rarely spoken with the Vatican’s own newspaper, L’Osservatore Romano, and the Vatican press office has often been kept in the dark, Magister writes. And “the boundless boundless quantity of interviews that Francis grants to the most varied newspapers does not in any way pass through the filter of the dicastery for communications.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!