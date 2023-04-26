Catholic World News

Pope’s statement for 60th World Day of Prayer for Vocations

April 26, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In his statement for the 60th World Day of Prayer for Vocations, Pope Francis remarks that “God’s call is grace, complete gift, and at the same time a commitment to bring the Gospel to others.”



“There is no vocation without mission,” the Pope says. “There is no happiness and full self-realization unless we offer others the new life that we have found.”



The World Day of Prayer for Vocations will be observed on Sunday, April 30. The papal statement was released by the Vatican on April 26.

