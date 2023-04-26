Catholic World News

Monasteries are ‘beating heart’ of evangelization, Pope tells audience

April 26, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: At his weekly public audience on April 26, Pope Francis spoke about the evangelical mission of monastic communities.



The Pope asked the rhetorical questions: “How can people living in monasteries help the proclamation of the Gospel? Wouldn’t they do better to put their energies into the mission?” The answer, he said, is that the monasteries provide “the beating heart” of the evangelical effort; “their prayer is the invisible force that sustains the mission.”



Citing the thoughts of St. Gregory of Narek, the Armenian monk and Doctor of the Church, the Pope said that the monasteries live and pray in “universal solidarity” with the work of the Church.

