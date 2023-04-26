Catholic World News

Council of Cardinals discussed war and peace

April 26, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: During a three-day meeting in Rome this week, the Council of Cardinals devoted its attention to questions of war and peace in the world, according to a brief report from the Vatican press office.



The Council—which was created to assist the Pope in the reform of the Roman Curia—also discussed preparations for the October meeting of the Synod of Bishops, and the implementation of Praedicate Evangelium, the document on curial reform.

