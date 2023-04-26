Catholic World News

Reports: Russian forces in Ukraine have seized a Catholic parish

April 26, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Russian troops have seized a Latin-rite parish in Berdyansk, according to the reports. The city of 100,000 is located in Zaporizhzhia Oblast (map).

