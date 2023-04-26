Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper draws attention to plight of Afghan women

April 26, 2023

With the headline “Hands that knead hope,” the Vatican newspaper’s most prominent front-page article on April 25 was devoted to a small Afghan all-women confectionery company that operates in defiance of the Taliban.

Citing recent UN statistics, Giada Aquilino reported that 34 million out of Afghanistan’s 40 million people now live in poverty and linked the country’s economic decline to the Taliban’s restrictions on women.

Aquilino concluded her article with a quotation from Laudato Si’, Pope Francis’s 2015 encyclical on care for our common home: “work is a necessity, part of the meaning of life on this earth, a path to growth, human development and personal fulfilment” (n. 128).

