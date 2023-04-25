Catholic World News

Pilot who offered women flights to abortion-friendly states fired from job teaching at Catholic seminary

April 25, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: St. Joseph Seminary College in Louisiana fired Greg Williams, an Episcopalian who taught Greek and Latin, after Williams (a pilot) offered to fly mothers seeking abortions to other states.

