Negotiation in conflict requires courage, Pope says

April 25, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “Using weapons to resolve conflicts is a sign of weakness and fragility,” Pope Francis tweeted on April 24, against the backdrop of continued fighting in Ukraine. “Negotiation, proceeding in mediation, and conciliation require courage.”

