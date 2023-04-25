Catholic World News

Grammy Award winning producer: Sacred music has come to life again

April 25, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In a Wall Street Journal op-ed, Blanton Alspaugh writes that “across the Orthodox, Catholic and Protestant traditions, a new generation of American composers is writing important and distinctly American music for worship, in ways that both draw on tradition and renew it.”



“Pope Benedict XVI’s belief that traditional forms of liturgy could cross-pollinate and renew contemporary worship appears to have been prescient,” adds Alspaugh, a Presbyterian who has won 11 Grammy Awards as a classical music producer.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

