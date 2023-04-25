Catholic World News

US House passes Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act

April 25, 2023

In a 219-203 party-line vote, the United States House of Representatives passed the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL), “generally prohibits school athletic programs from allowing individuals whose biological sex at birth was male to participate in programs that are for women or girls,” according to the House summary of the legislation.

The legislation has little chance of passage in the Senate, and President Joe Biden has vowed to veto it.

